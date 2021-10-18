Margaret L. Biltucci

Age 94, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at noon Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Margaret was born July 7, 1927, in Owosso, the daughter of Walter H. and Clara L. (Howell)Schultz.
She attended Owosso High School and was a member of several local churches over the years, most recently Owosso Church of Christ.
Margaret enjoyed baking, gardening and all animals — especially her cats, for which she built an elaborate “cat condo” in her garage for the stray cats. She volunteered often and was a frequent donor at the Shiawassee Humane Society. Margaret was born and lived her entire life in the same house in Owosso.
She married Leo A. Biltucci on April 24, 1947; he predeceased her Dec. 29, 1999. Margaret worked at several shops around Owosso and then retired from Bryant Elementary School in 1993 after more than 26 years of service.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Susan (Bryan) Hunt; grandchildren Eric (Katy) Hunt and Lori (Michael) McCammack (Hunt); three great-grandchildren; as well as other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother Walter “Sonny” Schultz and daughter Linda Louise.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
