Age 45, of Durand, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Paul Dietzel and Rev. John Walworth will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 4 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.
David was born in Flint April 4, 1974, the son of David and Karen (Davis) Forrest. He graduated from Durand High School with the class of 1992. He served in the Navy and, on July 22, 2012, he married Jacqueline Ann Lajewski. He and Jacqueline were partners in the Stomping Grounds coffee shop in Durand.
David was a member of the Faith Family Church in Corunna where he taught Sunday school for grades one through five. He had a gift for teaching younger people and the ability to make people laugh. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, stepson Joseph Clark, parents of Swartz Creek, sister Jennie (Joe) Spencer of Owosso, brother Matthew (Karri) Forrest of Flushing, nephew Phil, and niece Emma.
He was predeceased by his grandparents. Memorials are to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
