Age 92, of Durand, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at McLaren-Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Jeffrey Schmidt will officiate with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 27, at the funeral home.
Selma was born Aug. 24, 1927, in Corunna, to Valentine John and Rosie (Fouss) Hornstein. She attended Byron High School, graduating in 1945. On Dec. 31 of that year, Selma married Richard J. Gurden in Owosso. He passed away Oct. 7, 1995.
Mrs. Gurden was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Durand, where she was active in Sunday school and preschool. She was also involved in 4-H.
Mrs. Gurden is survived by her children Shari (David) Hilliard of Ohio, Rick Gurden of Durand and Chuck Gurden of Fenton; sisters Esther Pierce of Durand and June (Harold) Coon of Corunna; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; and sisters Ruth McLaughlin and Gladys Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the name of Selma Gurden to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, 2300 Lapeer Road, Flint, MI 48503, or visit their website at fbem.org and select the donate button. Online condolences may be sent to her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
