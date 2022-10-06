Steven Paul Wesley

A man of many talents and words was welcomed to heaven by his parents Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
The Wesley family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home. The rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Steve was the youngest of six children born to the late Joseph Rudolph and Rose Ethel (Polash) Wesley on June 21, 1952, in Owosso. He was raised on the family farm just south of Morrice. He graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 1970 and in the same year he entered the United States Navy as a corpsman, serving during the Vietnam era.
Steve couldn’t leave home without the love of his life, Rita Cox. He and Rita married on April 24, 1971, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso. Soon after they were married, they left for the military life. They traveled to a few different bases, but returned back to Owosso to raise their family and begin a career. After being discharged from the Navy in 1974, Steve attended Lansing Community College and earned his nursing degree. He then moved to the Hurley School of Anesthesia, graduating from there as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA). Steve was a well-respected anesthetist and truly loved his job. He worked at a few hospitals over the years, but he really enjoyed being a free agent and traveling around. Steve would travel to the remote bush in Alaska to help in very small hospitals; this is where he discovered his love for flying. It wasn’t long before Steve would have a private pilot’s license and was flying himself and the family through the air; this was one of his favorite pastimes.
Steve loved music, especially the blues. He was a self-taught musician. He taught himself to play the harmonica and loved to jam with his friend, Doug. Steve was a conservationist; he loved the woods, nature and hunting. He had a vision years ago for his farm and he took it from bare ground to a 7,000-tree oasis for his family to enjoy. Many days he could be found by the pond, or messing around on his tractor; the woods were his peace.
Left to carry the legacy of Steve’s large personality are his wife of 51 years Rita; children Brent Wesley, Erin (David) Powell and Ester (Americo) Beja; grandchildren Lily, Jacob, Harper, Eris, Ethan and Artimus the pup; siblings Judy and Jerry Stehlik, Elaine and Don Barta, Joe and Jane (Marks) Wesley, John and Dawn (Maytas) Wesley and Mary and George Leykauf.
To honor Steve’s love for nature and the conservation of all creatures, please consider a donation to the Shiawassee Conservation Club.
Please share your memories of Steve with his friends and family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
