Thomas G. Henne

Age 73, of Owosso, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Oliver Woods Assisted Living Center in Owosso, where death came as a friend.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life in his honor will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Thomas was born in Pigeon to the late Wayne and Marion (Brechtel) Henne. He and his three brothers grew up on a farm and milked cows, baled hay, raised corn, soybeans and sugar beets. Tom graduated from Laker High School in 1967. He went to Central Michigan University, earning his bachelor’s degree in education, then followed up with his master’s degree at CMU and Michigan State University. During his career in education, Tom would tell people the students are what he enjoyed most about his job, stating, “I’d be lost without the kids.”
Everyone he met loved Tom’s sense of humor. His humor paired with his caring were the tools he used to influence and direct students that came into contact with him. He taught English for seven years at Owosso High School and took a position as assistant principal in discipline following his time teaching.
In 1997, Tom retired and that left him time to enjoy motorcycling and farming; along with reading and frequently exchanging books with friends. He collected old cars and would travel to St. Ignace for the summer car show. He loved organ music, Virgil Fox being one of his favorites. Tom enjoyed attending and tailgating at his sons’ football games at Albion College and Ferris State University and fired his very own cannon after the Trojans scored at OHS games.
Tom was a member of Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals, was an Elks club member for years, and a board member for Shiawassee Community Credit Union, which is now called PFCU. He also volunteered more than 500 hours at Memorial Healthcare for years, wheeling patients to physical therapy and then, of course, visiting the cafeteria.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife Terrilee; sons Matt (Courtney), Dan, Nathan (Carrie) and Nick (Aymee); grandchildren Tyler, Ollyssea, Madison, Ryder, Lincoln, Breslen, Bexley; brothers Doug (Gaylee) Henne, Mike (Kathy) Henne, Dean (Samantha) Henne. He was predeceased by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions checks may be made payable to the “National MS Society” and sent to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 29777 Telegraph Road, Suite 1651, Southfield, MI, 48034.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, where online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
