Ward Gregory Cobb

Loving husband, father, grandfather and man of God.
Age 70, of Owosso, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, May 22, 2022, at We Care Assisted Living in Owosso.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 North Water St. in Owosso, with the Rev. Calvin Long officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday, at the church.
Greg was the son of George Eugene and Meltha Irene (Howell) Cobb, born in Owosso on May 10, 1952.
He was a graduate of Owosso High School and went on to continue his schooling at Central Michigan University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and economics. He married his love, Lynda, on Aug. 20, 1977, at the Owosso First Methodist Church.
Greg was the owner of Melco Interiors in downtown Owosso for 42 years.
Greg loved his God, his church and his family. He was a member of the Owosso First United Methodist Church for 70 years. Over the years Greg had been a youth leader, Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader and taught Dave Ramsey’s financial peace class. Greg was elected to the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education for eight years and served as a trustee and board president for three years.
He enjoyed the outdoors, from hiking, camping, cruises, traveling to new places and woodworking. Greg loved his family cottage, with all of his watercraft vehicles, it was held near and dear to his heart. Most importantly, Greg loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. God and family were everything to Greg.
Greg is survived by his wife Lynda; sons Adam (Carrie) Cobb and Benjamin (Jen) Cobb; grandchildren Abigail, Allison, Leven, Reid and Winston; and special niece Tori Luna (Josh Fagan); along with several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers Kevin and Norman.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice, 3100 West Road, Building 2, No. 110, East Lansing, MI, 48823 or We Care Management, 3973 W Grand River Road, Owosso, MI, 48867.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
