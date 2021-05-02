Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Sparrow Health System.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Edna was born Feb. 28, 1943, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Catherine (Trexler) Mack.
She graduated from Altoona Area High School, class of 1961.
Edna was a devoted Catholic who looked forward to Monday morning Bible study and Tuesday nights at R.C.I.A at St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed exercising with the Riverside Fitness cardio drumming, garage sales and playing board games with friends. She loved her dogs Peaches and Hobo, looked forward to going out to dinner with friends and family, and spending time working in her garden.
Most of all Mary loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
She married Guy Moore at St. Linus Church in Dearborn Dec. 30, 1969. He predeceased her Oct. 26, 2019.
Edna was a homemaker and worked as an after-school child care provider, as well as working at Butterick Company in her earlier years.
Edna is survived by her sons Brian (Darlene) Moore and Barry Moore; daughters Brenda (Tom) Fitzmanrice and Doretta (Greg) Hamp; granddaughters Taylor Moore, Bridget Fitzmaurice, Aleksa Moore and Emma Fitzmaurice; grandsons Thomas Fitzmaurice V, Brendan Fitzmaurice, Brian Moore Jr., Blair Moore, Garrett Moore, Josh Hamp and Eric Hamp; sisters Joanne Straw and Jane Kiser; along with many other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her Husband, Guy “Don” Moore; parents William and Catherine Mack; daughter Donna Jean Moore; brother William Mack; sister Sheila Mack Ott; and grandson Cody Guy Moore.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
