Age 53, of Cohoctah, passed away quietly April 7, 2021, after suffering a catastrophic stroke due to complications of COVID-19.
He was born March 20, 1968, the son of Kenneth and Carol (Glass) McDonough. Shawn’s wife Kris, son Tristan and daughter Cera, as well as their friend and “voice” during this difficult time, Alyson Morgan, were by his side and able to say their farewells to his peaceful body and soul.
Shawn spent 35 years of his life devoted to his wife Kristina Early (Simpson) McDonough. He also was a devoted father and provider to Tristan Shawn McDonough (21) and Cera Colleen McDonough (18).
He is survived by his brothers Kenneth Jr. (Kim) and Karl (Angie) McDonough; nephews Kenneth III (Tiffany), Jacob and Justin McDonough; niece Jordann Givens; and great-niece Emerson Givens.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John.
He was a man of integrity, moral fortitude and deep love for the strong circle of friends who now surround Kris and the children. Shawn McDonough was a Michigan man who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a simple man who enjoyed his leisure time and bonfires with his buddies. Shawn devoted many years as a youth football coach which brought him much joy. He also devoted more than 20 years as a volunteer firefighter to both the Vernon Township and Howell Area fire departments.
Most importantly, Shawn was a patriot, and his love for our country, and his belief of free will and the freedoms we are granted in America were most important to him no matter the cost.
His immediate family asks that you all always remember the many, many people who have fought and died so “we the people” forever live as free Americans as our forefathers intended. A reception of family and friends to honor Shawn’s life, will take place at a future date to be announced.
Visit Shawn’s guestbook at macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.
