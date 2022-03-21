James Patrick ‘Pat’ O’Dea

Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday March 16, 2022 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Nelson House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service.
Pat was born on Oct. 6, 1946, the son of John Michael “Uncle Mike” and Margaret “Jane” (Mahaney) O’Dea. He attended St. Paul School growing up and graduated from Owosso High School. After graduation, Pat proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He was wounded in action and awarded the Purple Heart medal.
Pat was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing and coaching men’s softball for many years. Pat also enjoyed watching all sports on television and would talk to anyone about all sports. Pat was a lifelong member of the local chapter of the Marine Corps League, where he served his community. Pat was always outgoing and funny, with his endless stories and witty one-liners and jokes. He was a one-of-a-kind man, who would welcome anyone into his home and try to put a smile on their face. Most of all, Pat loved and cherished his family and brightened their lives every day.
Pat is survived by his loving wife Patricia O’Dea (Reeves); children Heidi O’Dea (Cory Lamrouex), Patricia Wiedman, Frank Markva; grandchildren Hank Sizemore, Levi Lamrouex, Mallory Warren and Carly Wiedman; siblings John (Joan) O’Dea, Frank (Joyce) O’Dea, Midge Bedell, Rose (Paul) Hornus, Cecilia Flory, Elizabeth Walsh, Larry O’Dea, Theresa (Larry) Kanupp, Dan O’Dea and Eileen (Jim) Wencil.
He was predeceased by his father John Michael “Uncle Mike” O’Dea; mother Jane O’Dea and sister Mary Catherine O’Dea.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
