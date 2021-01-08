Frances Jean Strachan

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of “Frances” Jean (Grider) Strachan, of Laingsburg, who went home to be with the Lord Jan. 5, 2021, at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit.
Jean was born in Carterville, Illinois, Jan. 15, 1933, the daughter of Frank and Fayetta (Gower) Grider. She graduated with the class of 1950 from Newark (Ohio) High School.
Jean married Reginald James “Jim” Strachan Feb. 10, 1952. Together they had four children: Karen (Robert) Sanders, J. Keith (Debbie) Strachan, Kent (Karen) Strachan and Karol (Willie) Ryan.
A dedicated employee and huge Spartans fan, Jean worked for Michigan State University in East Lansing as an executive secretary for the department of physics and astronomy. She retired in 1995 after 26 years of service.
She enjoyed many things, most of all her family. Jean loved music, played the piano and sang with the Sweet Adelines Chorus (Water Wonderland, Fenton Lakes and High Hopes choruses) along with “4 Women of Note” quartet. She enjoyed reading and loved her pets, including birds at the bird feeder.
Jean also collected recipes and loved watching the Spartans and the Detroit Tigers play. Jean and Jim traveled with the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA). Some her favorite solo trips included a tour of Sydney, Australia, with the Sweet Adelines. She visited her daughter and son-in-law in Pasadena, California, to enjoy the Tournament of Roses Parade to see the Spartans beat University of Southern California in the 1988 Rose Bowl.
Jean is predeceased by her parents, husband Jim, son J. Keith, sister Patti Messick and son-in-law Robert Sanders.
She is survived by her daughter Karen (Robert, deceased) Sanders, of Okemos, son Kent (Karen) Strachan of Haslett, daughter Karol (Willie) Ryan of Lansing and daughter in-law Deb (Keith, deceased) Strachan of Laingsburg, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Willows of Okemos and Brookdale Meridian for their wonderful care of our loved one. There will be a family-only gravesite service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to some of Jean’s favorite organizations: The Humane Society, Wounded Warriors or St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
