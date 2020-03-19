Age 28, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Watauga, Tennessee.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Leise Moffitt officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s restrictions on all gatherings, staff will monitor and limit visitations to 50 guests at a time. The funeral service will be private to the family.
Geana was born Jan. 17, 1992, the daughter of Robert and Susan (Caverson) Santana. From the day she was born, she could never sit still. It followed her through the years, as she loved to travel, be outside and was always trying new and exciting things. She will be remembered for her “gypsy soul,” “free spirit” and love of being near any body of water. Geana was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Rowell; children Kouri Everling and Kadon Stinson; mother Susan (Darin) Fockler; siblings Danielle (Quincella) Santana, Troy and Kyle Chalker; nieces and nephews Ryanne, Georgia and Damon; her Nana, Betty Caverson; godmother Tracie (Ken) Caverson-Hamilton; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and other loving family members and friends.
Geana was predeceased by her father Robert and grandfather Guido Caverson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
