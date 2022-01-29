Age 88, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village in Owosso.
Dolores has been buried beside her husband Charles at a family graveside service at Alton Cemetery, Bennington.
Dolores was born in Elizabethtown, Illinois, on June 25, 1933, the daughter of Everett Bryan and Beulah (Randolph) Dixon. She graduated from Milan High School with the class of 1950.
On Sept. 14, 1952, Dolores married the love of her life, Charles “Rudy” Glore, in Milan. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage prior to his death on March 28, 1999. Dolores dedicated herself to being a wife and caregiver to her husband.
While Charles was stationed in Germany, Dolores served as secretary for the Army brass while in Germany. She was also the secretary for First United Methodist Church, Dearborn Heights.
Dolores was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her memory will be cherished by daughters Pam Glore of Howell; Sheri (Richard) Glore of Columbus, Indiana, and Kerry (Kevin) Dutcher of Owosso; grandchildren Karl Glore, Brandon Glore, Kyle Glore, Kimberly Maurer, Hanna Dutcher, and Noah Dutcher; great-grandson Ryan Martin; and sister Ellen Weston.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother-in-law Harold Weston.
In honor of Dolores’ love of animals and in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid.
