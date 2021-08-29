Peggy Ann Martell

Age 90, of Lansing, passed away quietly in the loving embrace of her family Wednesday morning Aug. 18, 2021.
Mom had been at the Ingham County Medical Care Facility in Okemos for the past five years and one month, due to the severity of her dementia. She had several strokes in early July which left her partially paralyzed and unable to say more than a couple words.
Mom was a daughter, sister, wife, daughter-in-law, asister-in-law, mother of five, Aunty to 20 nieces and nephews, grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 14 and great-great-grandmother of two. Mom enjoyed reading, crocheting, painting, ceramic work and a host of crafts. Mom believed in giving. Giving of her time and attention as a room-mother, Girl Scout volunteer, Boy Scout co-leader, Band Booster, Band Booster Concession Stand volunteer, Sports Booster, Sports Booster Concession Stand volunteer, Prom and Post-Prom set maker and volunteer, as well as other volunteer duties for each of her five children. Once her children were mostly raised, Mom helped found and was an officer and member of the Byron Lioness in partnership with Dad and the Byron Lions. She was a member of the Byron Red Hatters and an active St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell guild volunteer. Mom was a cook with Byron Area Schools for several years once my youngest brother Tim was in school.
Peggy Ann Craven and Thomas William Martell, Jr. were married June 27, 1953. My parents were married for 53 years until Dad died in 2007 at the age of 85 of pancreatic cancer. Mom and Dad had a love affair of the type you read about in romance novels or see in the movies. Mom’s gentle, nurturing and optimistic manner combined with Dad’s strong values, deep respect for all living things and his Anishnabe values and traditions, were the foundation we grew up experiencing and learning from. Their firm belief in the goodness and potential of their children resulted in the successful and happy lives their children have achieved: Pamela Ann Martell (1954), Lansing; James Thomas Martell (1955), Mason; Michael Joseph Martell (1957), Mt. Vernon, Texas; Raymond Lewis Martell (1961), Watervliet; and, Timothy Allen Martell (1964), Cleveland, Tennessee.
Mom and Dad bought an old 40-acre fruit orchard on Lovejoy Road about five miles outside of Byron in 1955 that we called home until 2011. Neither parent believed in the need for corporal punishment. Mom’s stare, even from across the room, stopped any inappropriate behavior immediately. My parents did believe in hard work. Working all summer, a minimum of four hours a day in our one-acre vegetable garden, is not my favorite memory. But freezing, canning, juicing, saucing, jamming and preserving everything we grew and harvested from our farm was enjoyable. Mom made all the preserving activities fun for us as we all worked together. No matter what your age, there was a job lending support to preserving all the food we lived on all winter. And we ate very well growing up, because of all the food we grew and harvested and the few cows we raised for our own freezer and one always used as a barter for a pig or two for the freezer. Nieces and nephews remember Aunt Peggy for her welcoming hug and kiss followed by a lot of good food and baked goods and the farewell hug and kiss. My mom was an excellent country cook and baker. We were spoiled by her sweets and still only enjoy homemade bake goods.
Due to the continuing concerns with COVID-19 delta variant outbreaks, the Martell Family will not be hosting a public gathering for Peggy Martell until summer 2022. Tom and Peggy Martell’s children will at that time host a celebration and give-away of Mom’s life and Mom and Dad’s amazing love affair. The immediate family and close friends of Peggy Martell will gather in late October 2021 at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Howell to place Mom’s ashes beside Dad’s.
Chi megwetch, much much thanks, to everyone who was a friend to my parents and the role you played in making their lives full and happy. — Pam Martell (oldest and only daughter of Peggy and Tom)
