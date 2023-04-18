Margaret Ann (Gill) Green

Age 83, of Elsie, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 17, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband Velmar Green; daughter Margery and her husband Mark VanAtta and son Craig Green and his wife Darcy; grandchildren Kelvin, Justin and Corbie; sister-in-law Grace Green; and brother-in-law Brad Henderson.
Margaret was raised on her family farm in Chapin, graduating from Chesaning High School in 1958 and Michigan State University in 1963. She was an elementary teacher until she married her husband of 55 years, Velmar. Margaret was the matriarch of Green Meadow Farms for many years. She loved driving tractor, tilling the soil and driving truck during harvest. For many years you could find her dog, Whiskey, by her side. Most of all, she liked working alongside the other employees. Margaret was an avid gardener and took great pride in her flowers and lawn. For many years she mowed the farm lawns and enjoyed waving as neighbors went by on Hollister Road. During Christmastime, you could see her house from miles away, as she would decorate the yard in Christmas lights.
She was a ground breaker in regards to it being acceptable for women being involved in farming and was an original member of Ford Tractor Women’s Council. Margaret and Velmar were inducted into the Michigan Farmers Hall of Fame in 2017. Margaret had many interests during her life and played piano for many years at the Elsie United Methodist Church, until arthritis made it impossible for her to continue.
In spite of her mobility issues, she traveled extensively with Velmar to his numerous dairy meetings, and later they developed a hobby of cruising, traveling and seeing the world. During her later years, they greatly appreciated traveling with their grandson Justin and their great-nephew Ben. She also enjoyed winters in Marco Island, Florida, walking the beach when she could, picking up shells. The last few years she rode her mobility scooter around her condo complex, spraying weeds and talking with residents. First and foremost she was a farm wife raising her family, being a great cook and always welcoming Margery’s and Craig’s friends to be a part of the family. She was a true farmer through the end of her life as she tilled the soil at age 83 last fall for this year’s crop planting. She greatly appreciated Dr. Huff’s care and compassion shown throughout the years. His care over the last 20 years allowed her to continue to lead a full and productive life despite her mobility issues. The family also greatly appreciated the care Margaret received in her final days by HomeJoy and Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
She is predeceased by her parents, Charles Sayre Gill and Freda Belle Bates Gill, one sister, Margery Mae Henderson, infant daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law, Wayne Webster and brother-in-law, Duane Green.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, with the Rev. Carol Kusnier officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shiawassee Humane Society, 2752 W. Bennington Rd., Owosso, MI, 48867; Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River Rd., Lansing, MI, 48906; or the Elsie Lions Club, 220 S. Ovid St., Elsie, MI 48831.
