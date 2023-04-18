Margaret Ann (Gill) Green

Age 83, of Elsie, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 17, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband Velmar Green; daughter Margery and her husband Mark VanAtta and son Craig Green and his wife Darcy; grandchildren Kelvin, Justin and Corbie; sister-in-law Grace Green; and brother-in-law Brad Henderson.

