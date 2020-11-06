Age 82, of Durand, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. A private service will take place for the family at a later date.
Margaret Ann Coady was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Durand, a daughter of Joseph and Rita (McVeigh) Coady.
On June 1, 1956, she married Blake Kittle. Margaret volunteered on the Durand-Vernon Ambulance for more than 25 years and was a Girl Scout leader for 20 years. She enjoyed playing cards, games, and spending time with her family.
Margaret is survived by her daughters Susan (Christopher) Thompson, Laurie (Michael) Ellsworth, Tricia (James) Gasiecki and Kathy (Al) Kregger; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Pat (Carole) Coady and Paul (Joanne) Coady; and sister-in-law Charlene Coady.
She was preceded in death by her husband Blake Kittle, parents Joseph and Rita Coady, and brothers Joseph and John Coady.
Memorial Contributions in Margaret’s name are suggested to Shiawassee Council on Aging Durand center (Meals on Wheels) or the Sky Foundation. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
