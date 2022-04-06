Dr. Thomas Edward Michalek

Age 66, of Kalkaska, formerly of Deckerville and Perry, passed away in Zephyrhills, Florida, Monday, April 4, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dr. Tom was born in Perry, on May 26, 1955, the second son of the late George J. and Frances (Sayles) Michalek.
Tom, known as “Dr. T,” loved his family, profession as a veterinarian, golf and all sports. His blood ran green and white for his beloved Michigan State Spartans. Tom began and ended his 38-year career in veterinary medicine as a partner/owner of Thumb Veterinarian Service (previously Deckerville Veterinary Clinic). He truly enjoyed the many friendships he had and all of the clients he worked with in the thumb area.
For many years, Dr. Tom served as an Adjunct Professor to the College of Veterinary Medicine at MSU. This gave him the opportunity to mentor and host 100-plus future veterinarians over the years. He was a member of the Michigan Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Bovine Practitioners, Thumb Veterinary Medical Association and served a term on the Michigan Board of Veterinary Medicine. He was the Past Grand Knight and financial secretary for many years with the Sandusky Council Knights of Columbus No. 4693. Tom was a Deckerville Eagle fan and loved being the timekeeper for the football games for 39 years; he even drove from Kalkaska to run the clock. He loved to watch his children compete in sports and at the Sanilac County Fair with their livestock. He also volunteered many years to help check-in beef animals at the fair. Following in the footsteps of his father, he was active in the FFA when in high school and served as a regional officer.
Tom loved to sing in church and sang at both St. Mary’s, Morrice and St. Patrick’s Church in Palms, Michigan. Tom and Lucinda sang at their wedding, at many weddings and funerals throughout the years, were part of the Deckerville Community Choir and loved to sing the national anthem at the Will2Walk golf outing.
Tom is survived by his wife of 36 years Lucinda (Thompson); children Nicholas (Jeanna) Michalek of Ellsworth, Matthew (Rebecca) Michalek of Laingsburg, Sarah Michalek of Lansing and Elizabeth Michalek of Lansing. He was the proud “papa” to Shelby Michalek and Sophia Michalek; brothers the Rev. George Michalek and Ronald Michalek; brother-in-law Murray (Emelie) Thompson; sisters-in-law Mary Thompson and Marilee Schock; aunt Dorothy (Sayles) Ware; five nephews; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by son Andrew Thomas Michalek; brother Jeffery Michalek; his parents; father-in-law and mother in-law Thomas and Saralee (Murray) Thompson; and brother-in-law Kevin Thompson.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morrice, with the The Rev. George C. Michalek officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the church with a rosary at 7:30 p.m., led by Sandusky Council No. 4693. Visitation will also be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the church.
Interment will take place at Minden City Cemetery at a later date.
A celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Mark and Sally Klaus residence, 5220 Snay Road in Palms, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Memorial Contributions to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Palms, the Sanilac County 4-H Large Animal Livestock Committee, or the Sanilac FFA Chapter.
