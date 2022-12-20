Gregory Charles Stone

Age 63, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St. Linden (A live stream of the service will be available on Gregory’s obituary page at sharpfuneralhomes.com). The Rev. Rob Prince is officiating. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Linden.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the service Thursday.
Those desiring may make contributions to the family.
Gregory was born March 1, 1959 in Ann Arbor, the son of Charles Edward and Patsy Joanne (Struble) Stone. He was a 1977 graduate of Fenton High School. He had resided in Owosso for the past 36 years after coming from Linden. He married Delores Kay Gewirtz July 28, 1986 in Linden. Gregory was a truck driver for Sharp Transit in Webberville. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching University of Michigan football and, most of all, spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife Delores; children Cathy (John) Wright of Owosso, Jennifer (Troy) Ellis of Sanford, North Carolina, Thomas (Kellie) Huff of Corunna, James (Staci) Huff of Owosso, Robert (Stephanie) Stone of Elsie and Crystal (Clint) Maier of Durand; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; mother Patsy Stone Londal of Linden; sister Delynn (Walt) DeMell of Fenton; and his four legged companions Molly and Benji.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Stone and stepfather, Jerry Londal.
