Aaron James Hier

Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 9:47 pm
Age 49, of Elsie, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023.
A time of visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Aaron was born May 20, 1974, in Owosso, the son of Erwin and Janet (Bailey) Hier.
He attended Salem Lutheran through eighth grade and graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1992.
Aaron was an avid outdoorsman and loved nature, hunting and fishing. He was a huge sports fan and looked forward to football season. Most of all, he loved time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.
He married Michelle Phillips at Salem Lutheran Church on May 15, 1993.
Aaron was employed as a truck driver for Kyle Barnhart Trucking.
Aaron is survived by his wife; daughters Sierra (Matt) Switzer, Cheyenne Hier (David Ching) and Alexis Hier (Jeremy Goward Jr); parents Erwin and Janet; siblings Chris Hier, Shane Hier (Steve Frank), Jason (Michelle) Hier and Andy (Stephanie) Hier; grandchildren Teagan, Charlotte and Dean; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Ariana, brothers Kevin and Scott, and grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
