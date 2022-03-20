Ethel Latunski

Age 79, of Perry, went home to be with her savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday.
Ethel was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Ville Platte, Louisiana, daughter of Sidney and Gladys (Johnson) Doga. She attended Ville Platte High School in Louisiana, class of 1960.
Ethel enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She married James R Latunski on Aug. 29, 1964, at St Mary’s in Morrice. Ethel was employed through the years and retired in 1989.
Ethel is survived by her husband James R. Latunski, son James R. Latunski Jr., daughter Gladys E (David) Gerard, son Jerry J. (Kellie) Latunski, siblings Jerry Doga and Norma Jean Canfield, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Sidney and Gladys Doga, mother and father in-law Ignace and Elizabeth (Hill) Latunski, brother Sidney Doga Jr, sisters-in-law Ruthann & Jackie Latunski, and granddaughter Makenzie Marie Gerard.
She was a big part of many loved ones lives, and she will be greatly missed by all.
