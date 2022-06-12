Robert Dean Adams

Age 70, of Lansing, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, after a prolonged struggle with a brain injury.
He was born April 2, 1952, to Jack and Edith Adams of Owosso.
Dean — as he was known to his friends and family — was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by son Joshua Adams of Lansing and grandson Jackson. Also surviving are his only sibling Denny; wife Barbara of Mt. Pleasant; niece Denyse (Adams) Ferguson of Cincinnati; and nephews Jason Adams of Minneapolis and Jesse Adams of Mt. Pleasant.
Dean grew up in Owosso, graduating from Owosso High School in 1970. He then attended Ferris State University. Later he went to work for General Motors at Fisher Body in Lansing where he was employed for 34 years before retiring.
Please send condolences to online posting at Palmer, Bush and Jensen Funeral Home in Lansing.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Shiawassee Conservation Club, 4247 N. M-52 in Owosso. RSVP to his brother Denny at (989) 621-6404.
