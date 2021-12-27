Clarabelle M. Parker

Age 83, of Corunna, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Green officiating. Burial will follow at Easton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Clarabelle was born April 21, 1938, in Hillman, the daughter of Joseph and Bernice (Hunt) Walker.
She graduated from Hillman High School and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Clarabelle enjoyed crafts, making ceramics and looked forward to going to jamborees with her husband. She most of all, loved her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She married Maynard Parker in Flint Feb. 14, 1959; he predeceased her Dec. 20, 2003.
Clarabelle was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family, as well as babysitting and running her ceramic shop from her home.
She is survived by her children Steve (Teresa) Parker, Peggy (Jim) Mowl and Marvin (Carol) Parker; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends.
Clarabelle was predeceased by her husband, granddaughter Melony, parents, five sisters and two brothers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to nelson-house.com.
