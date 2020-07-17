Age 77, of Morrice, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Judy was born in Redford Jan. 28, 1943, the daughter of Arthur and Leona (Hite) Shepard. She was a graduate of Corunna High School with the class of 1960.
On July 12, 1969, she married Wilbur John O’Connor in Williamston; they celebrated 51 years this past Sunday.
Judy worked factory jobs in Fowlerville and Howell before retiring. Judy loved sports, especially baseball and softball. She was once a softball coach for Bancroft. Judy enjoyed the Tigers, Spartans, playing cards, and Bingo, but her true love was her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her children, Kurt (Shelly) O’Conno,r of Morrice, and Kathy (Jerry) McMillin, of Durand; grandchildren Kyle, Kaleb, Kortnie and Karlie O’Connor, and Katelynn and Maddison McMillin; six great-grandchildren; brothers Dale (Rosie) Shepard, of Owosso, and Larry (Joyce) Shepard, of Morrice; sister Barb (Ben) Steele, of Morrice.
She was predeceased by her parents. There will be a public visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Bancroft.
A private family service will take place Sunday with the Rev. Dave Iseminger officiating. Final interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
