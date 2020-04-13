Age 84, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Pleasant View.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Sallysue was born March 25, 1936, in Flint, the daughter of Claude (“Stub”) and Cozetta (Campbell) Morrison.
When she was a young girl, Sallysue’s family moved to Durand. She was involved in 4-H activities and dance groups around the state while in grade school and high school. She graduated from Durand High School in 1953 and from Michigan State University in 1957 with a bachelor of arts degree in radio and television.
At 4 years old, Sallysue began dance lessons with Lena Stein Pelio in Flint; they became life-long friends and collaborators.
On a trip to New York with Lena in the summer of 1953, Sallysue auditioned for, and received an offer to join, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes. She chose instead to go to college and, ultimately, to teach dance and raise a family.
Sallysue had started to teach her own dance students when she was 12 from her home, rolling up the rug on her parent’s living room floor. She taught dance continuously for the following 25 years, including at smaller schools around Shiawassee County, Durand High School and St. Joseph and St. Paul schools in Owosso. Settling in Owosso after graduating college, she established the Sallysue Gale School of Dance. In all, she taught tap, jazz and ballet to hundreds (if not thousands) of children and teenagers, including for many years the Galettes dance line.
After retiring from her dance school in 1973, Sallysue worked at various jobs, including managing the Owosso Hotel and its Horsey Set lounge and restaurant; as a sales manager for ATS Wheels; 10 years as national sales manager for Doll-Flynn; and many years selling real estate in Owosso and the surrounding communities.
At a meeting of the Owosso City Council in March 2018, Mayor Chris Eveleth read a proclamation recounting Sallysue’s service to the Owosso community and honored her with the mayor’s certificate of appreciation. Among other civic contributions, Sallysue was involved with the Shiawassee County Historical Society, Shiawassee Arts Council, Owosso Musicale, Owosso Community Players, Charity Capers, Shiawassee County Rehabilitation Board, Owosso’s Bicentennial Committee (including producing the pageant at Willman Field in the summer of 1976), the 1977 historic district study committee, and Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary.
Sallysue also helped to found the Curwood Festival (serving as grand marshal in 1983), and for 23 years served on the Shiawassee County Tax Board of Review.
Sallysue is survived by her children Christine of Maui, Hawaii, Todd (Dawn) of Evanston, Illinois, and Julie (Alan) Janego of Adrian; grandchildren Drew Janego, Lexi Janego, Brian Gale and KC Gale; and special family friend David Chrenko Sr.
The family wishes to thank the good people at Owosso Memorial Healthcare Hospice Care and at Pleasant View who have taken such terrific care of our mom for these past two-plus years.
Memorials are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society, the Durand Area Schools Education Fund, the Owosso High School Marching Band, or WKAR.
