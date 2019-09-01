Helen ‘PeeWee’ Louise Robinson

Age 90, formerly of Shaftsburg, went into the arms of Jesus Friday, July 26, 2019, in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Born in Kalamo Township on Election Day, Nov. 2, 1928, Helen resided in Shaftsburg, with her husband Luther for more than 50 years. Helen was the daughter of the late Merlin Rich and Essie Rich Harmen.
In addition to being a devoted and nurturing mother, grandmother, and homemaker, Helen worked at Bell Telephone, The Kirby Co., Perry Laundromat and Quality Dairy.
Helen’s passions were gardening — both flowers and vegetables, attending church, reading, dancing, listening to music, traveling, mentoring, reading to others (even into her 80s), baking, and cooking for others. Helen was also a talented seamstress who often made her children’s clothing.
Helen is survived by her children Michael (Roxane) Cleeves, Linda (Blaine) Kimball, Shirlee Tant, Merry (David) Phillips and Teresa (Terry) Gilson; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Her warm presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Luther Robinson Dec. 30, 2014; and siblings Mary, Madeline, Bethel and Albert “Bud.”
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Graham Church, 7320 W. Beard Road in Shaftsburg.
