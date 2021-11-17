Carol Jean Clark

Age 86, of Bannister, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at The Meadows Assisted Living in Caledonia Township.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at St. Cyril Catholic Church in Bannister with the Rev. Bill Gruden presiding. Burial will take place at Wildwood Cemetery in Chesaning Township.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m., with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Carol was born in Bellevue April 16, 1935, the daughter of Harry Bennett and Jennie June (Manney) Cook. Carol married Cliff Clark Sept. 20, 1951, in Lansing. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage and six children.
Carol was a wonderful caregiver for her family and the many children she babysat. After her children were raised, she went to work as a certified nursing assistant for Hazel Findlay Country Manor in St. Johns. Carol was a wonderful cook, known for homemade noodles, pies, roundies and special birthday cakes.
She liked working in her garden, canning, shopping with her girls and traveling. She and Cliff spent winters in St. Cloud, Florida, and enjoyed many fishing and camping trips to Merrill Lake with best friends Bud and Mona Jean, and also enjoyed annual fishing trips with friends to Eagle Lake in Minnesota.
They loved trips to the casinos with her brother Paul and Sally, and Cliff’s sisters Ruth and Doris. Most of all, Carol loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and their dog Tillie. She was a member of St. Cyril Catholic Church, where she was also active in the altar society and taught CCD.
She is survived by husband Cliff; children Debbie and Gary Rivest, Brenda Thomas, Laurie Linman, Paula and Steve Schreiner, Carrie and Jeff Houska, and Dennis and Dawn Clark; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harry Bennett and Jennie June, and Dennis Cook; and siblings Ardath Hoag, Nyra Scandling and Paul Bennett.
Memorials may be made to St. Cyril Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.