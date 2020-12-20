Ralph Linwood Decker

Age 85, of Durand, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Drew Decker Music Memorial Scholarship through Shiawassee Community Foundation or Memorial Healthcare Foundation Hospice.
Ralph was born June 3, 1935, in Byron, the son of Robert and Ella (Henry) Decker.
He married Linda Cole on May 1, 1957.
Ralph retired from B&J Tool, in Fenton. He loved fishing, country music, concerts in Durand and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ralph was a collector of “things” and everything that he found had a purpose. He loved his collection of horses. Ralph was a gentle and kind man.
Surviving are: wife Linda of Durand; son Ralph (Debbie) Decker of Durand; daughter Shelby (Roger) Powers of North Carolina; grandchildren Alex (Jessica) Decker, Brittni Powers, Kristen (Tanner) Narron, and Brandon Powers; two great-grandchildren Aurora and Timothy Narron; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Drew Decker; and six brothers.
Arrangements are being provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek, MI 48473. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
