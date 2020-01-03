Age 62, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at First Baptist Church of Owosso with the Rev. David C. Smith and the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Jan. 3, at D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center, 1488 N. M-52 in Owosso.
Doug was born Nov. 18, 1957, in Owosso, the son of Art and Marilyn (Grow) Dixon.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1976 and attended Central Michigan University, earning a bachelor’s degree in science and was a certified project manager professional for 15 years.
Doug was a seventh-generation member of First Baptist Church and was baptized there. He was a moderator, financial secretary and treasurer for First Baptist Church. He was an active member of the Boy Scouts during his youth. Doug lived his life by the Boy Scout law and oath.
He married Martha McKay at First Baptist Church Aug. 18, 1979.
Doug was employed with MESSA for 27 years as a project manager, as well as being a tax preparer for H&R Block in Chesaning from 2011-17.
Doug is survived by his wife Marty, of 40 years; daughters Jeri Ann (Dave) Bandkau and Lisa Marie (John) Senger; grandchildren Ethan, McKayla and John Douglas “J.D.”; parents; brothers Dave (Helen) Dixon, Rick (Patti) Dixon and Tom (Vickie) Dixon; sister Lisa Ann (John) Blaska; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church of Owosso or Caring House in Durham, North Carolina.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
