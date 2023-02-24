Jerry Dean Bendall

Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Jerry was born Oct. 25, 1933, in Jackson, the son of Frank and Lilah (Brandaberry) Bendall.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1951, attended Michigan State University and served in the United States Navy.
Jerry was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, JC’s of Corunna, Owosso Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus. He married Marjorie C. Tyrrell on Oct. 12, 1957, in Morrice.
Jerry was employed with Woodards Furniture and went on to retire from Durand Feed and Grain.
Jerry is survived by his wife Marjorie Bendall; son Patrick Bendall; daughter Charlene Hebekeuser; grandchildren Logan (Jessica), Amie and Marci Hebekeuser; great-grandchildren Gavin, Hudson and Marli; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers and sister-in-law Frank (Rita) Bendall, Dan Bendall and Phil Bendall; and sister Norma (Gene) Marriage.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul or donor’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.