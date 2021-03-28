Age 96, of Corunna, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Caretel Skilled Nursing Center in Brighton.
Private family services will be held Wednesday, March 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Joan was born July 28, 1924, in Owosso, the daughter of Levalley and Gertrude (Estey) Dimmick Sr.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1942, and was a member of First Congregational Church.
Joan enjoyed cooking, baking, polka dancing and most of all time spent with family.
She married Donald Gorte in Owosso on Jan. 4, 1947; he predeceased her on Jan. 26 of this year.
Joan was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family and before she had her family she was a saleslady for the Old Ball Jewelry Company.
Joan is survived by her daughters Diane (Norman) Harrod, Sue (Gary) LeCureux and Jill (Greg) Hunter; son David Gorte; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one niece; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, daughter-in-law Ginny Gorte, her parents, two sisters and a brother.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Corunna VFW or Shriners Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
