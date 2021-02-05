Of Kalamazoo, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 30, 2021.
Dean was born April 27, 1945, in Caro, the son of Wendell and Dolores (Stein) Biddle.
He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany and Vietnam.
On April 27, 1968, Dean was united in marriage to his loving wife Elaine (Hunt), who survives him. Also surviving are his children Brian (Dia) Biddle and Wendy Biddle (Nicholas Wassenberg); and grandson Ian Biddle.
He was preceded in death by his sister Kathleen Makstutis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Disabled American Veterans (dav.org). To view Dean’s personalized webpage please visit langelands.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.