Shelva Jean Nelson

A lady of many talents, passed away at her home Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 84.
Shelva was born in Flint on Nov. 21, 1937, an only child to the late Duane Washington and Elgin (Nedry) Reed. She graduated from Durand High School in the class of 1956. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Thomas Henry Nelson, and together they raised four boys, Mark, Bryan, Craig and Eric.
Shelva spent her life caring for her boys. She loved her flower gardens, camping with her family and spending time in the kitchen baking.
She is survived by sons Mark (Sandi) Nelson, Bryan Nelson, Craig (Angie) Nelson and Eric (Shelly) Nelson; cherished grandchildren Justi McNamara, Trevor (Chasity) Nelson, Devin Nelson, Blake Nelson, Zach Kish, Kyle Nelson and Tanner (Brittany) Nelson; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Thomas on Feb. 22, 2019.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Please consider a memorial contribution to Heart to Heart Hospice.
