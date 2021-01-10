Judy Ann Napier

Age 76, of Corunna, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at her home with family at her side.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Judy was born May 31, 1944, in Gladwin, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Nettleton) Davis and spent most of her life living in Corunna.
She loved being outdoors working and was very proud of all her family and will be truly missed by them.
Judy was employed through the years at Electro Wire and most recently with Meijer where she worked many years as a cashier and a greeter.
She is survived by husband Jack Napier; sons Brian Napier and John Napier, many grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings Arlene Ward, Sharon Campbell, George Davis and Linda (Jeff) Chase; lifetime friend Rita; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Jackie, Gerri, Jim, Mark and Joe.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice or Donors Choice
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
