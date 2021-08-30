Age 77, of New Lothrop, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Ovid Healthcare.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, New Lothrop Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
James was born June 2, 1944, in Owosso, the son of Maxine (Hurrell) and Victor Lahmann. He married Diane Bogema Sept. 3, 1966.
Jim graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1962. He earned his bachelor of science degree from Central Michigan University, and his master of arts degree from Central in 1969. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and domain director. Jim worked as a teacher for New Lothrop Area Public Schools for 39 years, and Flushing and Beal City schools for four years.
During his life, Jim was an avid collector. He was also active in the community. Jim served as councilman and council president of the New Lothrop Village Council, and as vice president of New Lothrop Education Association.
He was inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Michigan High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame, Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame, as well as the Owosso High School Wall of Honor.
Jim is survived by his wife Diane; children Victoria (Andrew) Bos, Rebekah (Dennis) Sampier and Jamie (Brett) Raymo; grandchildren Alexandra Bos, John Sampier, Jaxon Sampier and Ryder Sampier; as well as many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Maxine and Victor Lahmann, and father-in-law Andrew Bogema.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the New Lothrop Area Public Schools Jim Lahmann Scholarship Fund or Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
