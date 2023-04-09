Genoa (Howard) MacFadden

Age 98, of Owosso, formerly Flushing, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at The Meadows of Owosso.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with The Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Genoa — or “Joey” — was the first of seven children born to Steven Andrew and Lilleth (LeMaster) Howard in New Boston, Ohio on Nov. 8, 1924.
Joey began her education in Jackson, Ohio and finished as a graduate of Elkton High School in Elkton, Mich.
Joey had many happy memories of growing up in rural Jackson. The family’s summer work on sugar beet farms of Michigan’s Thumb area led Joey to meet Charlie MacFadden. Joey and Charlie were married Dec. 22, 1942. Their son, Alan, was born in Bad Axe in January of 1944 while Charlie was in the Army.
Joey was a homemaker and also worked on the family farm . She was a member of the former Owosso Garden Club (not the current organization), enjoyed square dancing, sales at the Willowbrook Golf Club in Byron, volunteering in the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, time spent with her grandchildren and annual trips to Maui.
Joey was predeceased by her husband; infant daughter Mary Ann; sons David and Alan; granddaughter “Katie Jo” MacFadden; brother C. “Gid” Howard; and four of her five sisters — Creola Mustard, Alma Wright, Jean Varner and Agnes Smith.
Joey is survived by sister Janice Conley of North Carolina; daughters-in-law Ellen Rae of Flushing and Linda of Marietta, Ga.; sons Howard (Carole Anna), Denis of Chesaning and Neil (Tami) of Owosso; daughter Carol Suda (Clarence) of Kihei, Hawaii; and son Ralph (Alyce) of Florida. Others surviving are 16 grandchildren across many states and ten great-grandchildren.
Joey was especially fond of her significant other, and virtual family member, Mr. Terrill M. Whitney, who also survives her.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Hospital Auxiliary or another charity of the donor’s choice.
