Brett Andrew Herring

Age 33, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. He was born in Lansing Feb. 25, 1986.
Brett loved the out-of-doors, especially traveling north to the family cottage on Littlefield Lake. He often echoed the same phrase as his late mother, Christine: “I love the lake!” It was his favorite place to be.
It is our prayer that he and his mother are now together in an infinitely more beautiful place. His smiling, generous nature will be deeply missed by those who truly knew him.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Steele officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Bennington Township.
Brett worked flipping houses and in other areas of construction and renovation.
He is survived by his 2-year-old son, Issac; father Fred (Jennifer); sister Alison (husband Dr. Jonathan Etter) and sons J.M. and Joshua; and many other family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Christine and his grandparents.
We ask that memorials honor Brett by directing them to Fred Herring, trustee for the Issac Herring Trust, for his son, who provided the greatest joy in his life.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
