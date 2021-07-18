David A. Husted

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
David was born Dec. 23, 1944, in Ypsilanti, the son of Alton and Amy (Larkin) Husted.
He graduated from Sanford High School and was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association.
David was employed through the years in construction and as a car salesman.
He is survived by his daughter, Phylena Godfrey; grandchildren Hailey, Sydnee and Gavin Godfrey; great-granddaughter Macelynne; sisters Diane Gable, Tina Dinsmoore and Caroll (Bob) Beebe; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
David was predeceased by his parents, brothers-in-law Gary Gable and Bob Dinsmoore, and niece Dawn Dinsmoore.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
