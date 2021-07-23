Elden T.J. Rothe

Age 84, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 22, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Nelson House Funeral Home in Owosso.
The family will receive visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 23.
Elden was born November 11, 1936, in Pontiac, the son of Leo H. and Vera M. (Griffin) Rothe. He graduated from Owosso High School and joined the Air Force, serving at Loring Air Force Base in Maine, where he met Veronia M. Bouchard. They were married on March 15, 1957.
Elden enjoyed working on cars, restoring antique cars, working in his yard and spending time with his family. Elden was a tool and die maker, starting with Universal Electric in Owosso. He retired from General Motors.
Elden is survived by his children Michael (Virginia Day) Rothe, Randall (Jeanine Schultz) Rothe, Cheryl (Ted) Ockerman; his grandchildren Heather (Matt) Minton, Sarah Ockerman, and Ian Rothe; great-grandchildren Haley, Caden, Owen, and Elley; brother Gary (Julie) Rothe; sister Marlene (Dave) Holdren; brother-in-law Gary Rubelman; and several loving family members, including Sharon Simmons, of Owosso.
Elden was predeceased by his wife Veronia; infant son Rodney; sister Marlou (Rothe) Rubleman, sister Marsha Rothe, his parents, and grandparents.
Elden will be cremated and interred with military honors next to Veronia at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of their choice.
