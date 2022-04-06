Shirley Anne Canze

Age 84, of Chesaning, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, Owosso Chapel, with The Rev. Dr. John Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Friday.
Shirley was born June 5, 1937, in Ashley, the daughter of John and Mary (Nass) Whitford.
She graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1955.
Shirley was an active member at the First United Methodist Church in Owosso. She loved bowling, traveling and spending time at her northern home, where many family memories were made. Most importantly, Shirley loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She married Gerald Canze in Corunna on March 12, 1966.
Shirley worked at Owosso Public Schools as the head cook for 28 years.
Shirley is survived by her husband Gerald Canze; children Denise (Douglas) Jones, Mark (Patricia) Bisel, Bruce (Sarah) Bisel, Janice (Paul) King and Robert Canze; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings Ronald (Nancy) Whitford and Brenda (Wayne) Stewart; along with many other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her father John W. Whitford; mother Mary Whitford; siblings Merle (Alice) Whitford, Lois Zimmerman, Russell Whitford, Ruth Bailey, Margaret Bishop, John Whitford, JR, Ivan Whitford, Marvin Whitford and baby brother Earl Whitford.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First United Methodist Church of Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
