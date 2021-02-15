Age 58, of Bay City, formerly of Ovid, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid. Burial will take place at Middlebury Township Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Feb. 15, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel.
Richard was born in Owosso Nov. 7, 1962, the son of Richard Glen and Alice M. (Hudson) Vincent Sr.
He was an avid fisherman and loved hunting. He also loved horse racing. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his children Lori Vincent and Jeff Mitchell, Kala and Shane Ouillette, Jerrod and Barbie Vincent, Theron and Katherine Vincent, and Megan and Ray Pennington; parents Richard and Wanda Vincent Sr., and Alice Vincent; grandchildren Ryland, Grayson, Audrey, Ivory, Brayden, Brylee, Elizabelle, Kamden, Zane, Elijah, McKenna, Damion, Hailey, Marcus, Miina, Lawrence, Dominic, Nora, Lena, Grayson, and Dakota; siblings Roger and Nancy Vincent, Sheryl and Mike Richardson, Sally Vincent, Trent Vincent, and Sheena and Chad LePard. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
