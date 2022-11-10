Linda Sue Coffey

Age 72, of Pentwater, formerly of Perry, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Linda was born Dec. 4, 1949, the daughter of Grat Rose Jr. and Martha Mahaffey. On Jan. 6, 2017, Linda married her husband, Larry Coffey. She worked for Perry School District for over ten years as a custodian. Linda loved nature and spent her time gardening and canning. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and cherished every moment spent together.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.