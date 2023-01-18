Betty Jean Faler

Age 93, of East Tawas, formerly of Durand, passed away Monday, Jan, 16, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw St., Durand. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Vernon.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service, Thursday, at the funeral home.
Betty was born July 10, 1929 in Durand, the third child born to William D. and Hazel M. (Bradley) McLaughlin. Following her graduation from high school, Betty went on to receive training as a comptometer operator. She worked for Michigan State University for a few years prior to marrying Mr. Harold LaVerne Faler in Durand, on May 26, 1951. They were members of the First Congregational Church in Durand for many years. Upon their union, Betty stayed home to raise their growing family. She was a voracious reader, loved the many trips to the casino she and Harold went on and enjoyed playing bingo. The fall colors brought her joy, as well as the opportunity to bird watch, even catching glimpses of the beloved cardinal. She had a passion for traveling and was “at the ready” when a trip was mentioned. Later in life, she mastered the iPad and Facebook which could land her in some trouble with her political views. But being a member of the “Silent Generation”, a traditionalist, she understood hard work pays off in the end; they survived the depression and with that came their determination and resilience.
Betty is survived by children Robin M. Fredrick and Kristy A. Carter; grandchildren Angela (Randy) Scripter, Elizabeth Fredrick, Victoria LaFave and Cody (Brittany) Carter; great-grandchildren Reed Scripter and Alayna Scripter; niece Tamhra McLaughlin; and Betty’s four cats.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years Harold; son Mark Christopher Faler; granddaughter Kaitlin Fredrick; parents William and Hazel McLaughlin; brothers Edwin Walworth, John Walworth and William G. “Gary” “Mac” McLaughlin.
Memorials in her honor may be directed to a Humane Society of the donor’s choice.
