Age 80, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Services were Monday, Nov. 29, at Strickland Baptist Church in Shepherd.
George was born June 20, 1941, on the same property where he passed, the son of George and Rose (Frayre) Moreno. God was the center of his life and he loved serving his Lord and savior.
Being in the great outdoors was one of his favorite activities. George graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1959, then served in the U.S. Navy.
After the military, George graduated from Central Michigan University and became an elementary teacher, greatly impacting many students’ lives.
He married Leona Gates in 1964. Sadly, Leona predeceased him in 2018. He later married Carol Koehler.
George is survived by his wife Carol; daughter Julia Moreno of Owosso; and son Martin (Tami) Moreno of Clinton; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; children by marriage Michelle Koehler of Connecticut and Michael Koehler of Colorado; and sisters Rebecca (Beto) Leven of Owosso, Virginia Frantz of Owosso and Alicia (Cliff) Tribley of Gaines.
He was preceded by his first wife Leona Moreno, both parents and brother-in-law Stan Frantz.
Memorials on behalf of George can be made to Strickland Baptist Church or Roving Volunteers in Christ’s Service through Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd.
