Age 94, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
She died with caring, compassionate nurses holding her hands and comforting her. Due to the current COVID-19 recommendations, there will be no visitation or public service. A committal service at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, where her husband was laid to rest in 2009, will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
Dorothy was born Nov. 30, 1925, in Hillman, the daughter of Ernest and Flora Curtis. She graduated from Hillman High School and moved to Owosso when both her parents and grandparents died.
She married Lloyd Eugene Wing of Owosso Feb. 27, 1948. They built a humble brick home on Ball Street and raised three children, with Dorothy as a full-time homemaker for most of their school years. She was a loving and giving mother to her children and grandchildren.
She then worked at Owosso Savings Bank/Old Kent Bank, where she earned employee of the quarter and employee of the year in 1985.
Dorothy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she served as Sunday school secretary. She had a strong, but quiet, faith in the Lord and was a faithful attendee for 50 years.
When Lloyd retired in 1986, they both enjoyed numerous bus trips around the country and to Toronto, Canada. They also were involved in the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center (SCOA), where they enjoyed the lunches. Dorothy joined in on card games for 33 years and also participated in line dancing.
Dorothy loved family times, especially vacations in northern Michigan and picnics. She also loved her cats through the years, gardening and feeding the birds.
Dorothy is survived by daughter Susan (David) Olsson of Arlington Heights, Illinois; sons James (Jeanne) Wing of Owosso and Russell Wing, also of Owosso; four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, Lloyd, and grandson Joel David Wing.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Council on Aging in Owosso. Online condolences may be sent to the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” – John 11:25-26.
