Janice Stroub

Age 82, of Corunna, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at McLaren Hospital in Flint.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 27, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owosso with The Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Graveside services will follow on Tuesday at Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Arcadia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home today from 2 to 6 p.m.

