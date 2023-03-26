Janice Stroub

Age 82, of Corunna, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at McLaren Hospital in Flint.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 27, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owosso with The Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Graveside services will follow on Tuesday at Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Arcadia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home today from 2 to 6 p.m.
Janice was the daughter of Adolph and Olive (Salzwedel) Huhnke, born in Frankfort, Mich. on Dec. 13, 1940.
Jan was “Betsie Bay Bandit” as a graduate of Elberta High School. She went on for EMT training.
She married Buddie Roy Stroub on Dec. 13, 1958 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Beulah. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2009.
Jan was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and was an EMT with the Corunna Area Ambulance Service.
Jan spent several years, along with her husband, volunteering at Memorial Healthcare and at her church.
She was instrumental in funding the Corunna Area Ambulance Service and also worked at Fairway Discount in Corunna. She was a founding member of TIME (Transplants In Motion Everywhere), along with her husband Buddie, to advocate for organ donor awareness.
She was a very loving and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a cherished friend to many, as she touched so many others lives by her kindness and gentleness.
Janice is survived by her children, Ursula (Brian) Brady, Erich Stroub and Hans Stroub; grandchildren, Sophie and Brandon, Collin and Kyra, Brianne and Dan Whitford, Logan and Eric Olsen, Kylie Stroub; sisters, Joyce Edge of Traverse City, Shirley Sattler of Beulah and Avalon Coffel of Holton; great grandchildren Eli , Cora, Ava, Isaac, Isaiah , Abigail, Kashton, as well as other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; sisters Marilyn (Richard) Wallaker, Vivian (Ben) Cathcart, Madalinne Huhnke; brother, William Huhnke; brothers-in-law, Jim Sattler, Dave Edge, Owen Coffel, Dick Wallaker and Ben Cathcart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.