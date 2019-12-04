Age 81, of Manistee, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Ronald was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Chesaning, to Leo and Eleanor (Vilatel) Sutter. Ron also served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962. He was one of the first 1,500 Marines in Vietnam, spending two years in Okinawa, Japan.
Ron lived his early life in Owosso, where he met his loving wife, Sallie Lee Bannister, of 51 years. In 1984, they moved to Manistee, where he spent the rest of his days.
Ron had an unquestionable love for his family and always took the time to help out a friend. Ron had an energy level that was unmatched, which was why he excelled in everything he did. He was a charter captain, a pilot, a builder and a business owner. There was nothing Ron could not do. He loved spending time in Canada, fishing with family and friends.
Ron is survived by his wife Sallie; his daughter Carla (Scott) Soper of Manistee; and son Timothy (Darene) Sutter of Manistee; and grandchildren Blake Soper, Reanna Sutter, Conner Sutter and Brennen Sutter.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron’s name can be directed to the Ronald L. Sutter Scholarship Fund c/o Manistee County Community Foundation, 395 Third St. Manistee, MI 49660 or manisteefoundation.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee. Please visit Ron’s personal page at oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or memory with the family.
