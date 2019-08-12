Age 85, of Corunna, passed away Friday Aug. 9, 2019, at McLaren-Flint.
Funeral Sservices will take place at 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Pete Crawford officiating. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Peggy was born April 27, 1934, in Flint, the daughter of Alexander and Mona (Shively) Mair.
She attended Flint Central High School, graduating with the class of 1952. Peggy was a member of Juddville Methodist Church.
She was a Red Hat Society member, enjoyed swimming aerobic classes, was a church choir member, an avid colorer and enjoyed being outside watching her birds.
Peggy married Maurice John Judd in Angola, Indiana, March 31, 1953.
She worked at Bell Telephone in Flint for two years and then was a cashier at A&P for 19 years.
Peggy is survived by her children Denis (Debbie) Judd and Lennore Judd (Terry Mawatt); grandchildren Justin Kinney, Shane and Timothy Clancy, Jefrey and Daniel Judd; great-grandchildren Jaxson Judd, Anna Judd, Tucker Judd and Arrianna Kinny; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Maurice, parents and brother Donald Mair.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Juddville Methodist Church.
To send flowers to the family of Peggy Ann Judd, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.