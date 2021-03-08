Age 90, of Owosso passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of service.
Wayne was born in Owosso, the son of Fred and Mary (O’Connor) Mahoney.
He graduated from St. Paul Catholic School. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Wayne was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards and taking trips to Lake Michigan. He also loved to visit with people outdoors making new friends.
He married Elaine Twomley at St. Paul Catholic Church in 1964.
Wayne was a self-employed contractor.
Wayne is survived by his wife Elaine, of nearly 57 years; children Alan (Mary Lou) Mahoney, Gary Mahoney and Mary Mahoney; grandchildren Greg and Kristopher; great-grandchildren Kaydence and Brooklyn; brother Richard (Lois) Mahoney; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
The Mahoney family would like to thank Memorial Healthcare Hospice, and especially Cathy, Joelle and Theresa for their exceptional compassionate care.
He was predeceased by his parents and several siblings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church or Memorial Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
