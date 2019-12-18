Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home.
Jane was born May 5, 1950, in Owosso, the daughter of John and Normelia (Howard) Pinter.
She married Richard Langdon on May 21, 1991, in Las Vegas.
Jane spent her life raising and caring for her family, as well as working for the United Way and Whoopie Bowl through the years. She loved taking trips to the casino and camping in Frankfort at Alberta Beach, where she enjoyed time with her family and watching the beautiful sunsets.
She is survived by her husband Richard; children Lesia Wright, Jerry Wright, Angela Fischer (Shane Faketty), Tamara (Shane) Lott and Bryan Wright; stepsons Brian Langdon and Brent Langdon; grandchildren Thomas Nemetz, Kerry and Kimberly Fischer, Allison Wright, Donovin Frayer, Bryan Wright, Zackerie Wright, Kaylee Fischer, Devin Frayer, Brennan Wright, Ryan Langdon, Dylan Langdon, Luna Langdon, Justin Langdon, Maizy Langdon, Casey Wright, Kamryn Elford, Kylah Wright, Madison Pouillon and Molly Hart; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Chris Pangborn (Joe Poli) and Cindy (Andy) Elford; one niece and four nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
Jane was predeceased by her parents John and Normelia Pinter, and special friend Jan Caverson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
