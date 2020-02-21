Age 95, of Durand, was taken from this life and passed onto the next on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at The Lodges of Durand.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Durand First United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service, at the church.
Norma Louise Huss was born March 1, 1924 in Detroit, a daughter of Ernest and Gladys (Loveland) Huss. On March 12, 1943 she married John W. Ward. Norma was a member of the Michigan Association of Railroad Passengers, past Director of Durand Union Station and volunteered for Loaves and Fishes. She worked for Durand School for nine years and worked and volunteered for Durand Union Station for over 40 years.
Norma is survived by her children, David (Janet) Ward and Susan Conklin; grandchildren Kim Hill, Diane Zimmers, Stacy Lobdell, Lavon Lobdell, Ryan (Nichole) Conklin and Vanessa Conklin; great-grandchildren, Kevin Conklin, Madison Conklin, Madalyn Clements and Mikayla Conklin; and sister Pat Krapohl.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Ward; and son Dennis Ward.
Memorial Contributions in Norma’s name are suggested to Durand Union Station, Loaves and Fishes or Durand First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
