Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Corwin officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Dan was born June 10, 1946, in Owosso, the son of Francis and Georgetta (Howard) Dennis.
He looked forward to car shows and had a love for old muscle cars, being outdoors and pontoon rides. Dan was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions. If a Tigers or Lions game was on, he was busy. Most of all he loved and cherished spending time with his family.
He married Constance (Sherman) Carter in Montrose on July 29, 1989.
Dan retired from General Motors after 30 years as a machinist.
Dan is survived by his wife; children Dan (MarBeth) Dennis Jr., Don (Stacy) Dennis, Tim Dennis, Lori (George) Escalante and Chris (Mike) Mefford; stepchildren Doug Sersaw, Fred (Jeanette) Sersaw, Greg (Therese) Carter, Guy Carter and Jeremy Carter (Lisa Arnett); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother Jerry (Georgia) Dennis; sisters Sharon (Dave) Thornton and Michelle (Dale) Louchart; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Georgetta (Howard) Dennis; stepdaughter Vicky Fredell; nephew Joey Louchart; grandson Sean Dennis; and stepgrandson Daniel Luhdorff.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
